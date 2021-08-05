Centre lists seven Bills for passing in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

The Centre on Thursday has lined up seven Bills in the for consideration and passing.

The Bills for consideration are: 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh'.

'The Commission for Air Quality Management in the Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 will be introduced by Minister Bhupinder Yadav. The Bill is for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index .

The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, will be moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Bill provides for the maintenance of essential defence services so as to secure the security of the nation and the life and property of the public at large.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will move The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 and The Appropriation (No.3) Bill,2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha for consideration. She will also move the The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.

There are statutory resolutions to be moved by the on the ordinances issued by the government.

The government on Wednesday passed three Bills in 45 minutes amid din in the House.

