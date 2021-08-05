Centre lists seven Bills for passing in Rajya Sabha on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha loses 40 of 50 working hours in first 2 weeks
Parliamentary panel asks govt to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
Govt raises TMC MP's 'papri chat' remark in Rajya Sabha
Centre yet to appoint director of inquiry to probe Lokpal's complaints: CVC
RS proceedings adjourned for third time till 3 pm amid opposition uproar
-
The Centre on Thursday has lined up seven Bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing.
The Bills for consideration are: 'The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Arunachal Pradesh'.
'The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 will be introduced by Minister Bhupinder Yadav. The Bill is for better coordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index .
The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021, will be moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Bill provides for the maintenance of essential defence services so as to secure the security of the nation and the life and property of the public at large.
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary will move The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 and The Appropriation (No.3) Bill,2021.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Act, 1972, as passed by the Lok Sabha for consideration. She will also move the The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021.
There are statutory resolutions to be moved by the opposition on the ordinances issued by the government.
The government on Wednesday passed three Bills in 45 minutes amid din in the House.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU