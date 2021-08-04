Lok Sabha adjourned for second time amid unrelenting opposition protest

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Wednesday till 12 noon after unrelenting opposition protest over Pegasus snooping and other issues.
When the House reassembled at 11:30 am, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked protesting members not to storm into the well showing placards and shouting slogans.
"Don't do anything for which the chair is compelled to take action.... If the Chair is standing, you should sit down... Please go back to your seat... it is not acceptable," Agrawal said.
As protesting opposition members continued to be in the Well, Agrawal adjourned the House till 12 noon.
When the House met in the morning, Speaker Om Birla made obituary references to eight former members of Lok Sabha who died recently.
As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the Speaker along with members present in the House stood in silence for a brief while.
After that Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.
Birla asked the protesting members to ensure decorum of the House.
Little over ten minutes after the Question Hour began, the proceedings were adjourned till 11.30 am amid the din.
Both Houses of Parliament have witnessed disruptions since the start of Monsoon session on July 19.
