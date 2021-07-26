RS proceedings adjourned for third time till 3 pm amid opposition uproar

Proceedings of the were disrupted in the post-lunch period also as the House was adjourned for the third time on Monday amid uproar by members on various issues.

As soon as the House resumed after lunch at 2 pm, BJP member Surendra Singh Nagar in the Chair, asked Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to withdraw The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the in 2012.

Nagar asked BJP leader Jugalsinh Mathurji Lokhandwala to initiate discussion on The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021.

While Lokhandwala was speaking on the bill, members asked Nagar to allow the Leader of (LoP) to speak.

However, Nagar said the members should first return to their seats.

He also said that he will allow the LoP to speak after the first speaker on the bill completes his submission.

But the opposition members refused to relent and started rasing slogans against the government and demanded that the LoP be allowed to speak.

Amid the din, Nagar adjourned the House till 3 pm.

Earlier the the day, the House witnessed two adjournments in pre-lunch period.

Opposition members entered the well soon after the upper House resumed proceedings at 12 noon, after the first adjournment and started raising slogans against the government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid the papers pertaining to a notification on reduction of customs duties amid the din.

Deputy chairman Harivansh made repeated appeals to the protesting members to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to be taken up.

He, however, continued with the Question Hour amid the din by opposition members.

The House was adjourned a few minutes later at 2 pm as opposition members continued to raise slogans.

"This is the House of elders and you should behave accordingly. Please return to your seats and allow the question hour to function," the deputy chairman said.

The House was also adjourned till 12 noon amid opposition uproar soon after the laying of papers and after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The chairman also lauded Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics.

