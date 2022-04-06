Centre looking to fill govt coffers by raising petrol prices: K T Rama Rao

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been trying to weaken the states since he came to power and is trying to fill government coffers by raising petrol prices, Telangana Minister and TRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.
In an Open Letter to the Centre on petrol prices, the minister alleged that on one hand, the BJP government at the Centre is constantly raising prices, while on the other hand, it is trying to put the blame of increasing rates on state governments.
Narendra Modi who has been doing everything to weaken the states since he came to power, is looking to fill only the central exchequer by rising petrol prices. That is why, since the BJP came to power, petrol rates have been rising in the form of cess rather than tariffs, he blamed.
The Modi-led government is levying cess of over Rs 30 on petrol prices which is the highest ever in the country's history and the benefit that the states get from it is nil, he charged.
When in opposition, Modi shed crocodile tears over the sufferings of the poor and the plight of common people. However, now, he is completely ignoring the welfare of the people since he came to power, he alleged.
In 2014, petrol per litre used to cost Rs 70.51, and the diesel per litre rate was Rs 53.78. The Modi government gradually increased the prices to Rs 118.19 and Rs 104.62, respectively, though global crude oil prices are currently at USD 106, which is equivalent to 2014 prices, he claimed.
