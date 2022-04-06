BJP only party that puts country above everything else, says Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Yogi Adityanath to be elected leader of BJP legislature party today
Ganga e-way project: PM Modi says UP will become India's most modern state
-
The BJP is the only party that puts the country above everything else and its journey is a matter of surprise for political analysts, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.
At a programme held at the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow on the party's 42nd foundation day, Yogi said whether it was the BJP government at the Centre or in the states, all represent the sentiments of every citizen in the country.
"The interest of the nation is supreme for us. It is the only political party in the country that puts country above all."
Following the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, "we strive to reach the people on the last rung of the society", Adityanath said.
He said, "The journey of the BJP is a matter of curiosity and surprise for the political analysts of the country and the world."
The BJP was the world's largest political party and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its president J P Nadda is creating a sense of faith in the general public towards democracy, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.
Referring to the ups and downs in the BJP's journey, he said, "The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established in 1952 at the time of the first general elections in the country. Its purpose was also not to do politics of power but to create a sense of devotion towards India."
About to the Ram Mandir issue, he said, "No one can doubt the dedication of BJP workers towards Ram Janmbhoomi movement, the biggest cultural movement after Independence."
"To save democracy, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, rose above its party politics and allied with the Janata Party. By this, the Jana Sangh expressed its commitment to democracy and India."
After this "failed experiment", the BJP was formed in 1980. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani and all those great men took the pledge of establishing the BJP as a party representing the feelings of the country," Adityanath said.
He said during the gravest epidemic of this century, the Modi government provided free rations to 80 crore people.
"It is the Modi government that saved the lives of 135 crore people during the pandemic. Tests, treatments and vaccines have been made available for free. So far, 185 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country... Except for India, no other government is giving vaccines to its citizens for free," Adityanath said.
Referring to various public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments, he said, "The BJP government gave benefits of schemes to every eligible person without discrimination."
"As we celebrate the 42nd foundation day of the BJP, we all have to prepare ourselves to go through new tests every day to fulfil these aspirations of every citizen," Adityanath added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU