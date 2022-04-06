Is Raut more precious than Malik: AIMIM leader asks Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Don't link Muslims to terror: AIMIM's Jaleel slams NCP over Malik's arrest
ED seeks 14-day custody of NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case
MVA allies throw weight behind Nawab Malik over his questioning by ED
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai
HC defers hearing on contempt plea against Nawab Malik as he is in jail
-
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Wednesday asked why NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not show "urgency" to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of his party minister Nawab Malik's arrest while immediately raising the issue of central agencies' action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Pawar met Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and later told reporters that he talked to the prime minister about the "injustice" being done to Raut.
On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.
"It is our duty to bring to the prime minister's notice the injustice being done to a journalist and a senior Parliamentarian," Pawar said after his meeting with Modi.
Referring to Pawar's statement, Jaleel said in a tweet, "Discussed only about Sanjay Raut? Why? Did u not feel the urgency to discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when your own party minister Nawab Malik was arrested? Or is Sanjay Raut more precious than Nawab! You have your own games to play."
"Do you think that something wrong has been done by your minister (Nawab Malik)?" the MIM leader, who represents Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, asked Pawar.
Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
NCP shares power with Shiv Sena and Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU