Congress leader says, 'No differences in Thackeray-Modi friendship'

Backing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and leader Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said there are no differences in friendship between Chief Minister and Prime Minister

"I do not understand that what is wrong with this comment. Why media always speaks like this in all non-BJP states. If a chief minister has a good relation with Prime Minister, then there is nothing wrong with it. The Chief Minister had 20 years of alliance with the BJP. They may be separate today but there are no differences in their friendship," Shaikh told reporters.

The leader said if the chief minister has a good relationship with the Prime Minister then there would be better coordination with the Centre for the development of the state.

"All would want that they should have good relation with the Prime Minister to have a better coordination with the Centre for the development of the state. Our ideology could be different politically but it does not mean we cannot have good relations personally," added Shaikh.

Shiv Sena MP on Tuesday had said that Maharashtra Chief Minister shares a strong bond with Prime Minister even though they are politically different. (ANI)

