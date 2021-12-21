Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Rahul, discusses UP poll preparations

Chief Minister met former Congress chief on Tuesday and discussed the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Baghel, who is a senior observer of the party for the polls, discussed the party's roadmap in getting battle ready for the elections and the involvement of Congress leaders in the election preparations.

Sources close to Baghel said the issue of Cabinet reshuffle in was also discussed with Gandhi. They said the Chhattisgarh chief minister is in favour of giving a chance to some fresh faces in the Cabinet.

Baghel left for Lucknow after meeting Gandhi and is expected to deliberate with senior party leaders from the state on the poll preparations.

