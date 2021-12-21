Chhattisgarh CM Baghel meets Rahul, discusses UP poll preparations

-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday and discussed the preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.
Baghel, who is a senior observer of the party for the Uttar Pradesh polls, discussed the party's roadmap in getting battle ready for the elections and the involvement of Chhattisgarh Congress leaders in the election preparations.
Sources close to Baghel said the issue of Cabinet reshuffle in Chhattisgarh was also discussed with Gandhi. They said the Chhattisgarh chief minister is in favour of giving a chance to some fresh faces in the Cabinet.
Baghel left for Lucknow after meeting Gandhi and is expected to deliberate with senior party leaders from the state on the poll preparations.
