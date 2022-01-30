Chidambaram slams Centre over Pegasus spyware issue

Day after reports surfaced that the allegedly bought Israeli spyware Pegasus in 2017, Congress Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Finance Minister took a jibe at the by saying that it is the best time to ask Israel if they have any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware.

"PM said that it is the best time to set new goals in the India-Israel relationship Of course, it is the best time to ask Israel if they have any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware," tweeted the Congress leader.

In a veiled attack, the Congress leader further targeted the by saying that if we get more sophisticated spyware ahead of the 2024 elections, India can give Israel even 4 billion dollars.

"The last deal was for $2 billion. India can do better this time. If we get more sophisticated spyware ahead of the 2024 elections, we can give them even $4 billion," the Congress MP tweeted.

Congress on Saturday once again alleged that the Central government on the issue of Pegasus Software Purchase stated that the Modi government deployed it for snooping and spying upon Rahul Gandhi and his staff members.

In July 2021, names of several Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi and over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire.

However, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had attacked the reports of India's Pegasus use as "baseless" and "highly sensational".

The Supreme Court, had in October last year, formed a three-member committee to oversee a technical committee comprising three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks, and hardware, which will probe Pegasus spyware case.

