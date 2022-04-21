Chidambaram slams Centre's defiance of court order in Jahangirpuri

-
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the Centre for defying court's order and razing several shops and structures during its anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri saying "we see the rule of law break down every day. Soon there will be no law and no rules.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said: "We see the Rule of Law break down every day. Soon there will be no law and no rules, Once arbitrary Orders' override Law', we are on the road to hell."
"The Bulldozer represents the 'arbitrary Order'. The Supreme Court represents Law', Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let's see what happens today," he said in another tweet.
Earlier, party leader Rahul Gandhi had termed the drive "demolition of Constitutional values" and shared picture of preamble which is threatened by a bulldozer.
"This is a demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor & minorities," he had said in a tweet.
Congress leaders had termed it "brazen contempt" and a very dangerous precedent of defiance by the civic agency and Delhi police.
Senior advocate Dushyant Dave on Wednesday had to mention again the Jahangirpuri demolition matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, saying despite the top court's order, the municipal corporation had not stopped the demolition drive.
He urged the top court to ask the secretary general to communicate the court's order to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Mayor NDMC, and Commissioner of Delhi Police.
"Once it's widely reported in the media, this is not appropriate...," said Dave.
Supreme court is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.
