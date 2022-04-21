Owaisi allegedly stopped from visiting riot-hit parts of Jahangirpuri

-
ALSO READ
NDMC to launch two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures
Protest, shutdown in old Hyderabad over attack on AIMIM President Owaisi
Owaisi moves notice in LS to oppose Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021
-
Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was allegedly stopped by the police from visiting the riot-hit parts of Jahangirpuri where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished several structures on Wednesday before the Supreme Court ordered a stay on it.
Police personnel with anti-riot gear were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi reached there in the evening and tried to reach the violence-hit area.
The Hyderabad MP lashed out at the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in the area.
"The AAP is saying they are Rohingyas and Bangladeshis. I condemn it," he told reporters and termed the demolition drive an "example of vigilante justice" and slammed the BJP for it.
"A BJP leader wrote a letter for using bulldozers in Jahangirpuri and the mayor said that they are criminals and their houses should be demolished," Owaisi said.
He claimed the demolition was carried out without serving notices to the people owning those structures and added that it was a "biased" behaviour of the BJP and the AAP.
He wondered why the BJP, which runs the NDMC, did not raze these structures earlier.
The AIMIM chief also sought to know how a procession could be taken out in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti without police permission.
Delhi Police officials said they were taking all possible measures to prevent the tense situation from escalating.
Earlier in the day, bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic body, days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.
The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition.
The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday that left eight police personnel and a local injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU