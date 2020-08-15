CM Bhupesh Baghel invites Sonia, Rahul to new assembly foundation ceremony

Chief Minister has invited interim president and leader for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building of state assembly in Nava Raipur.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled to be held at 12 pm on August 28.

Baghel has written a letter requesting to grace the occasion as the chief guest and to be the special guest of the event through video conferencing.

Baghel said that since the formation of the state there was a need for a new state-of-the-art assembly building, complying with the progress and aspirations of

"Therefore, the has decided to build a new building at Nava Raipur for the same. A glimpse of Chhattisgarh's vast culture and traditions could be visible at the new building. The building has been designed with state-of-the-art technology, keeping in mind the current and future administrative requirements of Chhattisgarh assembly and its members," he said.

The chief minister conveyed that their presence will not only make the people of the state happy but will also encourage them.

