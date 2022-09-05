CM Nitish Kumar to visit Delhi today, likely to meet Opposition leaders.

-
ALSO READ
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Lalu's son-in-law spotted at Bihar govt meetings; BJP condemns presence
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Samajwadi Party fields RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary for Rajya Sabha polls
Just keep watching, says CM Nitish on CBI raids at RJD leaders' premises
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Delhi on Monday afternoon to work for Opposition unity for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
He is likely to meet Opposition leaders in the national capital in his bid to unite them to fight against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
This will be the first visit of Kumar after he broke his alliance with the BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar.
Before, embarking on a Delhi visit, the Janata Dal (United) held its two-day national executive and national council meeting.
While addressing the executive meeting, Kumar said, "If all (Opposition) parties fight together, the BJP will be packed or limited to about 50 seats. we will work on that. BJP has disrupted the social and communal harmony."
While lashing out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Kumar said, "Everything was going good after we broke the NDA alliance earlier, but then we made the mistake of joining hands with them again in 2017, due to which many people from some states parted ways from us. But now that we split again, many of them said good going."
Meanwhile, various posters of Nitish Kumar projecting him as a prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election were seen in Patna on Thursday.
The posters put up by JD(U) promised good governance, and gave the slogan 'Pradesh mein dikha, desh mein dikhega'.
Taking a swipe at BJP, another poster carried the caption, "Jumla Nahi Haqiqat Hai" (No lies only reality).
Additionally, Tejashwi Yadav had earlier stated that Kumar could be a "strong candidate" for the Prime Minister's post in the 2024 elections.
In 2020, the BJP-JD(U) fought election in an alliance and went on to form the government with Nitish Kumar being given the Chief Minister's post.
In less than two years' time, Nitish Kumar flipped his choices and in a surprise move went on to stitch an alliance with RJD and Congress to form a 'Grand Alliance' government in Bihar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU