AAP govt failed to protect minorities in Punjab: SAD leader Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has allegedly failed to protect the minorities and maintain peace and law and order in Punjab.
Referring to the incident of vandalism of a church in Tarn Taran district, Majithia said ensuring law and order is the prime responsibility of the government, but it has continuously failed on this front.
He said such unfortunate incidents were occurring because the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government was being "remote-controlled from Delhi".
Asserting that the Sikhism always accorded due respect to people of all faiths, Majithia said, "The teachings of 'Guru Sahiban' have always taught us love, respect and tolerance for everyone. It is our duty to keep every minority in Punjab safe and secure. Punjabis will never tolerate any harm coming to them."
Four masked men had broken into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire on Tuesday night.
The SAD leader condemned the "manner" in which the home ministry was being run and said Chief Minister Mann was directly responsible for "this state of affairs".
The former minister stressed that the government needed to get its act together and ensure law and order in the state.
Instead, the Punjab government was concentrating on providing security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged.
"Kejriwal must be the only person who has Z-plus security cover from both the Centre and the Punjab government," Majithia claimed.
He also alleged a scam in Punjab's excise policy and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into it.
