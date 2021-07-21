CM Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators on July 25 postponed

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa celebrates passage of anti-cow slaughter bill
Story in Numbers: 70+ for MLAs - Tamil Nadu, Kerala elect older leaders
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Will ensure Cong remains in opposition, I'll continue to be CM: Yediyurappa
Yediyurappa requests TN CM not to oppose Mekedatu project, offers meeting
-
Amid leadership change buzz,
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed, official sources said on Wednesday.
"The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed," official sources said, without divulging reasons for the postponement.
The dinner was scheduled to take place at around 7 pm on Sunday at a city hotel.
Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected on speculation about the leadership change.
However, officials have clarified that no legislature party meeting has been called.
Yediyurappa, who is completing two years in office on July 26, had visited Delhi last week, during which he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda.
The trip raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan.
On his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa had however, rubbished reports that he is on the way out, and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU