CM Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators on July 25 postponed

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed, official sources said on Wednesday.

"The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed," official sources said, without divulging reasons for the postponement.

The dinner was scheduled to take place at around 7 pm on Sunday at a city hotel.

Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected on speculation about the leadership change.

However, officials have clarified that no legislature party meeting has been called.

Yediyurappa, who is completing two years in office on July 26, had visited Delhi last week, during which he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda.

The trip raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan.

On his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa had however, rubbished reports that he is on the way out, and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.

