CM Yogi welcomes UP's new BJP chief, says will win all 80 seats in 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed state minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the new state BJP chief, saying he was confident that under his (Chaudhary's) leadership, the BJP would win all 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Adityanath said that Chaudhary was well versed with party workers at the grassroots level and had risen from a scratch.
"It was because of him that the BJP swept the panchayat elections and I am confident that we will march ahead with coordination between the party and the government," he said.
Lauding the work done by outgoing Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, the chief minister said that he had worked tirelessly to strengthen the party organisation for three years and three months.
Speaking on the occasion, the new Uttar Pradesh BJP president said that it was because of party cadres the BJP had risen to its present position.
Earlier on Monday, Chaudhary arrived in Lucknow to a grand reception.
Thousands of party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs received the party chief at the Charbagh railway station.
The entire state capital had been draped in saffron banners, hoardings and buntings welcoming Chaudhary who held a roadshow before reaching the party's state headquarters.
--IANS
amita/pgh
