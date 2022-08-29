CM Yogi welcomes UP's new BJP chief, says will win all 80 seats in 2024

Chief Minister on Monday welcomed state minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the new state chief, saying he was confident that under his (Chaudhary's) leadership, the would win all 80 seats in the 2024 elections.

Adityanath said that Chaudhary was well versed with party workers at the grassroots level and had risen from a scratch.

"It was because of him that the swept the panchayat elections and I am confident that we will march ahead with coordination between the party and the government," he said.

Lauding the work done by outgoing BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, the chief minister said that he had worked tirelessly to strengthen the party organisation for three years and three months.

Speaking on the occasion, the new BJP president said that it was because of party cadres the BJP had risen to its present position.

Earlier on Monday, Chaudhary arrived in Lucknow to a grand reception.

Thousands of party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs received the party chief at the Charbagh railway station.

The entire state capital had been draped in saffron banners, hoardings and buntings welcoming Chaudhary who held a roadshow before reaching the party's state headquarters.

