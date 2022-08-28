No one raised doubts on Cong President's election process: Jairam Ramesh

-
The Congress, which on Sunday announced that the process of elections for its President will begin on September 22 and the voting will be held on October 17, said that nobody raised doubts on the election procedure and any reports in this regard are dubious.
In a tweet, Congress General Secretary, Communication, Jairam Ramesh said: "There is some dubious "source-based' plantation going on that questions were raised in the CWC meeting today on the Congress President's election process & schedule. This is to make absolutely clear that NOBODY raised any question or any doubt."
Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, had said that the election process is a sham. He had hit out at Rahul Gandhi - whom many are pitching for to take the party leadership again - for the party's performance in last 8 years.
