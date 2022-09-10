Cong can only practice vote bank, appeasement politics: Shah slams Rahul

Home Minister on Saturday targeted over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.

Addressing the Rajasthan BJP's booth functionaries, he also hit out at the state government over the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Muslim extremists and the Karauli violence and alleged the can only practice of vote bank and appeasement.

Taking aim at Gandhi, he said, "I want to remind Rahul baba and other members about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation. Rahul baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives."



"The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing foreign T-shirt," he said, referring to the the BJP's swipe at the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

Gandhi is out to "connect" Bharat but he needs to study Indian history first, Shah said.

He claimed the Congress cannot work for development. "It can only work for appeasement and vote bank ."



The Congress, he said, will be left with nothing after the forms government in Rajasthan and Chhatttisgarh, the only two states where it is in power on its own.

