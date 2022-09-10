Karnataka Cong dubs BJP's Janaspandana rally as 'convention of commission'

Taking a jibe at BJP's mega event 'Janaspandana' to commemorate one year of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at office and three years of rule in Karnataka, the state on Saturday termed it 'commission rally'.

The jibe was based on allegations that the leaders charge 40 per cent commission for any government-related work.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah questioned BJP's performance saying that the government is neck deep in corruption and charge 40 per cent commission for projects, he said. It is not a Janaspandana rally, but a commission rally, he asserted.

Ruling government should reciprocate to people in crisis but sadly, no minister visits his/her constituency. People are in distress following heavy rains and floods. Instead of listening to the woes of people, the leaders are spending huge money on convention, he alleged.

'Janaspandana' is a politically motivated programme. The situation is so bad due to floods in Bengaluru that the people are forced to commute in boats, he said.

unit on social media dubbed the 'Janaspandana' rally as "convention of commission." The convention is being organised with the money looted through 40 per cent commission by netas. The has further questioned the BJP whether its leaders are going to boast about killing its own party worker? Are you going to talk about how you finished off contractor Santhosh Patil?

In response, BJP hit back at Congress and Siddaramaiah with Minister for Horticulture Munirathna questioning the celebration of 75th birth anniversary of Siddaramaiah. Had not the Congress spent money there? MLC H Vishwanath stated that for the birthday celebration of Siddaramaiah Rs 50 crore is spent. Why did they spend that amount of money, this could have been given to flood victims, he said.

