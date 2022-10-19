Cong chief-elect Kharge represents a 'democratic vision' of India: Rahul

Former Congress president on Wednesday congratulated on being elected as the new party chief and said he represents a "democratic vision" of India.

"Congratulations to ji on being elected as the President of Congress.

"The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Kharge and said his vast experience will help strengthen the party.

"I am confident that your ground experience in political life will help strengthen the ideology of the Congress," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Under your leadership, the Congress will continue to fight to protect the Constitution and democracy," she added.

Vadra visited Kharge's residence along with outgoing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to congratulate him. Kharge's wife was also present during the meeting.

Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

