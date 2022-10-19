JUST IN
Cong chief-elect Kharge represents a 'democratic vision' of India: Rahul

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new party chief and said he represents a "democratic vision" of India

Topics
Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge on being elected as the new party chief and said he represents a "democratic vision" of India.

"Congratulations to Mallikarjun Kharge ji on being elected as the President of Congress.

"The Congress President represents a democratic vision of India. His vast experience and ideological commitment will serve the party well as he takes on this historic responsibility," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Kharge and said his vast experience will help strengthen the party.

"I am confident that your ground experience in political life will help strengthen the ideology of the Congress," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Under your leadership, the Congress will continue to fight to protect the Constitution and democracy," she added.

Vadra visited Kharge's residence along with outgoing Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to congratulate him. Kharge's wife was also present during the meeting.

Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in the Congress president election, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 16:55 IST

