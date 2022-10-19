Tejashwi Yadav apologised in court to get relief, says Sushil Modi

JUST IN
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
In wake of a special CBI court in Delhi giving relief to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi claimed that he apologised in the court to prevent cancellation of his bail

IANS  |  Patna 

In wake of a special CBI court in Delhi giving relief to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that he apologised in the court to prevent cancellation of his bail.

"Tejashwi Yadav is on back foot after the Special CBI court takes strong note against his threat to CBI officials. He apologised to the court to get relief. Why was he not firm on his statement in court?" he said in a tweet.

The CBI court held the allegations levelled on Tejashwi Yadav are not good enough for the cancellation of his bail, but told him to be careful in choosing his words while making public statements.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Tejashwi Yadav pointed out that if he had threatened CBI officials, why had the agency not registered FIR against him.

Tejashwi Yadav is currently on bail in the IRCTC scam, and the CBI had, in September, filed an application before the court for the cancellation of his bail, alleging that he had violated the terms and conditions on which the court had granted bail.

The CBI, in its complaint to the court pointed out that Tejashwi Yadav and his family members were involved in threatening CBI officials to influence the investigation.

Following this, the court had asked Tejashwi Yadav to appear before it in person.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Rabri Devi and others were facing charges of corruption in the IRCTC scam. The CBI registered FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court had given bail to him on October 6, 2018.

The IRCTC land for job scam was reported between 2004 to 2009 when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister.

--IANS

ajk/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:00 IST

