Cong chief urges people of Tripura to vote 'without fear' in assembly polls
What I said is 100% true: Fadnavis on his claim on govt with Ajit Pawar
Business Standard

Cong chief urges people of Tripura to vote 'without fear' in assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.

Topics
Indian National Congress | Tripura | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

"People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Vote, without fear," he added.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:35 IST

