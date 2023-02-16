Cong chief urges people of Tripura to vote 'without fear' in assembly polls

-
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.
Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.
"People of Tripura are united for change. Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress," Kharge said in a tweet.
"Vote, without fear," he added.
Votes will be counted on March 2.
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 10:35 IST
