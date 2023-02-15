Karnataka: Siddaramaiah accuses Bommai government of taking 40% commission

Former Chief Minister and leader of on Wednesday accused the Basavaraj Bommai-led government of taking "40 per cent commission" and giving tenders to those who paid more commission.

"The government is giving tenders to those who paid more commission. Instead, the government should give tenders to those who need them. This is the part where 40 per cent commission is advanced," said .

"We are investigating those who are accused of corruption and favouritism. We warned the government and contract officials earlier. We will go to court," said .

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that it is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption.

"The Bommai government has the plan to further 40 pc commission. Rs 20,000 crore pending dues for the contractors. BJP is mobilising money and raising funds for elections through corruption," said Surjewala.

Surjewala said that once Congress comes to power an enquiry will be constituted.

"We are warning all the people involved that when Congress comes into power we will constitute an enquiry," he said.

Last year in August, Leader of Siddaramaiah demanded in the State Legislative Assembly an inquiry into charges of 40 per cent commission.

He suggested approaching the Lokayukta for probing such cases.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that charges of taking 40 per cent commission for clearing bills are politically motivated.

He said, "Charges must be specific and accompanied with evidence. Without this only baseless press statements are made. I said the same thing to Kempanna when he met me. He was asked to give evidence."

He highlighted that there was total transparency in clearing bills.

