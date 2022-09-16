Cong promises Rs 50 lakh package to fishing community in poll-bound Gujarat

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Congress on Friday made a host of promises to the fishing community which has dominance on 32 seats in the state.

Addressing the media, Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor and former president Arjun Modhwadia promised Rs 50 lakh package for boats being apprehended by the Pakistan agency. Not only that, they promised 36,000 litres of diesel annually to boats which will be exempted from Sales Tax. Also, small fiber boats will be allowed to use petrol and annually 4000 liters petrol with sales tax exemption.

If any fisherman is arrested by the Pakistan government, his family members will be paid Rs three lakh compensation. Till the fisherman is in Pakistan jail, his family will get daily Rs 400 financial aid to meet the two ends. If a fisherman dies in Pakistan jail, the family will get Rs 10 lakh financial compensation, they said.

They said if voted to power, the Congress will restart financial assistance under the NCDC scheme for building boats on cooperative basis, they promised, adding that land will be allotted to the family to develop prawn farming.

--IANS/

har/shb/

