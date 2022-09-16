Cong promises Rs 50 lakh package to fishing community in poll-bound Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Hardik lost credibility by leaving Congress, is more of 'TV tiger': Experts
Congress can win Gujarat polls, says Chhattisgarh minister Singh Deo
Bajrang Dal writes 'Haj house' on Gujarat Cong office wall, posters defaced
Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over tweet about Godse
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
-
In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Gujarat Congress on Friday made a host of promises to the fishing community which has dominance on 32 seats in the state.
Addressing the media, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor and former president Arjun Modhwadia promised fishermen Rs 50 lakh package for boats being apprehended by the Pakistan agency. Not only that, they promised 36,000 litres of diesel annually to boats which will be exempted from Sales Tax. Also, small fiber boats will be allowed to use petrol and annually 4000 liters petrol with sales tax exemption.
If any fisherman is arrested by the Pakistan government, his family members will be paid Rs three lakh compensation. Till the fisherman is in Pakistan jail, his family will get daily Rs 400 financial aid to meet the two ends. If a fisherman dies in Pakistan jail, the family will get Rs 10 lakh financial compensation, they said.
They said if voted to power, the Congress will restart financial assistance under the NCDC scheme for building boats on cooperative basis, they promised, adding that land will be allotted to the fishermen family to develop prawn farming.
--IANS/
har/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU