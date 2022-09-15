Defecting Congress MLAs have betrayed God and Goans both, says AAP

-
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit on Wednesday said that the eight Congress MLAs who have switched over to the ruling BJP "in pursuit of wealth and power" have betrayed "not only the gods but Goans as well".
"The Congress legislators joining the BJP is a very unholy alliance for Goa. The eight legislators who joined the BJP in pursuit of wealth and power have not only betrayed Gods, but Goans as well. We are the only honest party in the country and our MLAs will always work for Goans' benefit," AAP state President Amit Palekar said at a press conference, claiming that the BJP wants to make an opposition-free India.
AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva were also present on the occasion.
"BJP wants 'opposition-free' India, hence they are trying every method to eliminate opposition. There have been attempts to bribe AAP leaders in Delhi and Punjab, but BJP has failed miserably. AAP currently is the sole alternative," Palekar said, adding the AAP is the only party in the nation that is strongly challenging the BJP.
Viegas said that Congress was always on sale and the final Congress MLA clearance sale would occur before Christmas.
He said that AAP is the only hope for Goa and Goans. "The time has come for Goans to realise the opportunistic politics of such politicians," he said.
Cruz said: "AAP had always said that voting for Congress is an indirect vote for the BJP. It is our promise that AAP MLAs will not join any party and will work for the betterment of the common people."
