Defecting Congress MLAs have betrayed God and Goans both, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit on Wednesday said that the eight MLAs who have switched over to the ruling BJP "in pursuit of wealth and power" have betrayed "not only the gods but Goans as well".

"The legislators joining the BJP is a very unholy alliance for Goa. The eight legislators who joined the BJP in pursuit of wealth and power have not only betrayed Gods, but Goans as well. We are the only honest party in the country and our MLAs will always work for Goans' benefit," state President Amit Palekar said at a press conference, claiming that the BJP wants to make an opposition-free India.

MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva were also present on the occasion.

"BJP wants 'opposition-free' India, hence they are trying every method to eliminate opposition. There have been attempts to bribe leaders in Delhi and Punjab, but BJP has failed miserably. AAP currently is the sole alternative," Palekar said, adding the AAP is the only party in the nation that is strongly challenging the BJP.

Viegas said that was always on sale and the final Congress MLA clearance sale would occur before Christmas.

He said that AAP is the only hope for Goa and Goans. "The time has come for Goans to realise the opportunistic of such politicians," he said.

Cruz said: "AAP had always said that voting for Congress is an indirect vote for the BJP. It is our promise that AAP MLAs will not join any party and will work for the betterment of the common people."

--IANS

sbk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)