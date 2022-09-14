Congress Chhodo yatra has started from Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant

-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the Congress party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" has failed and elected representatives have instead started the "Congress Chhodo Yatra" from the coastal state.
His remarks come after eight Congress MLA switched to the BJP earlier in the day.
"I think a maximum number of Congress leaders will leave the party and join BJP. 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' has now started from Goa," Sawant said.
After merging with the BJP, Michael Lobo, one of the eight MLAs, said: "We have started the 'Congress Chhodo and BJP ko Jodo' yatra from Goa. While connecting with the BJP, we want to tell people of taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's visions and strengthen them. Government schemes should reach all people and smooth functioning should take place in Goa."
Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, said that instead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress should organised 'Congress Jodo Yatra'.
Besides Lobo and Kamat, the others that joined the BJP are Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.
With this, the number of BJP legislators has gone up to 28 and strength to 33 in the 40-member Assembly.
