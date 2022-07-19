Cong's Ajay Maken moves HC against Kartikeya Sharma's win in RS polls

-
ALSO READ
Congress' Maken to meet President, demand withdrawal of Agnipath scheme
IPL: MI skipper Rohit Sharma hails Shokeen, Kartikeya after win over RR
Congress mulls action against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting in RS polls
Ahead of President election, Rajya Sabha poll result boost for BJP
Ranji Trophy: Kartikeya Singh's five-for takes Madhya Paradsh to the final
-
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma's win in last month's Rajya Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters outside the court complex, the Congress leader said a vote cast in favour of Sharma should have been rejected as it was not marked in the column where the preference was supposed to be marked.
As the vote was counted as valid, it had a bearing on the poll result, and therefore, Maken said, he had to file the petition.
In a veiled dig at senior Haryana Congress leader Kiran Choudhary, Maken said there was no doubt the vote which was rejected was that of the Tosham MLA.
He, however, clarified that he was challenging Kartikeya Sharma's victory because a vote cast by a ruling combine MLA should have been declared invalid but was accepted.
On reports that Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary's vote was declared invalid, Maken replied, "It was clear when Kiran Choudhary came out after casting her vote, she herself said that she had put a 'tick mark' against the nominee's name."
"We had seen the ballot number on which the tick mark was made and checked its serial number, and therefore, there was no doubt that the rejected vote was that of Kiran Choudhary," he said.
Maken also took a dig at All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal, saying the Congress' authorised polling agent for the Rajya Sabha polls, who was shown every single vote, maintained until last that "we got 30 single preference votes, whereas only 29 single preference votes were cast".
Responding to Maken, Choudhary said, "I can understand that Maken ji has lost many elections, my sympathies are with him."
On her loyalty to the party, Choudhary said she did not need a certificate for that from anyone.
"My leader Sonia Gandhi ji knows everything," she said in a tweet.
In a jolt to the Congress, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were declared elected last month for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana.
"But one thing is there which is Kiran Choudhary's mistake and our party's authorised agent's mistake at the same time statistically looks improbable. So, they will have to tell who committed a mistake and who did it deliberately because both cannot be at fault at the same time," Maken added.
Congress has 31 MLAs in the 90-member state assembly and the numbers were enough to secure Maken's win. However, party legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-voted while another vote was declared invalid.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU