Prez Poll: Ailing ex-PM Manmohan Singh came on a wheelchair to cast vote

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses ailing economy with brother Nawaz in London
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
Our real potential came out today: Rohit Sharma on first IPL match victory
LIVE: Exit polls predict BJP win in UP; AAP sweep in Punjab
My wheelchair is my legs and my family is my backbone: Avani Lekhara
-
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday arrived on a wheelchair to cast his vote in the election of the country's 15th President.
The visuals of the 89-year-old senior Congress leader casting vote with the assistance of four officials got widely circulated.
The two-time Prime Minister has not been much in the political spotlight since he tested positive for Covid-19 last year.
Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on October 13 last year and was discharged from the hospital on October 31.
The veteran Congress leader had taken leave for the Winter Session of the Parliament last year on health grounds.
The 16th Presidential election was held on Monday for the election of the country's 15th President.
NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu is contesting against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.
The polling started at 10 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m.
--IANS
avr/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU