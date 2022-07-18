Monsoon session: CPI MP demands discussion on Agnipath scheme in RS

-
A Communist Party of India MP on Monday gave a notice for suspension of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Agnipath scheme.
MP Binoy Viswamhas served the notice under Rule 267 for suspension of proceedings of the House.
The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youths in the defence forces between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. Protests had erupted in several states against the scheme.
Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.
Viswam said protests against the scheme "engulfed the entire country" with some even losing their lives.
"This scheme raises serious concerns about the efficiency and functioning of armed forces in the country as well as the rights of those who dedicate their life to the service of the nation. The scheme perpetrates a grave injustice to young aspirants who wish to serve in the armed forces as now only an opportunity for temporary service of four years with no benefits is on offer.
"The future employment of ex-servicemen is already a serious concern as is evidenced by the large unfulfillment in current reservation quotas across various central government jobs for ex-servicemen. In addition, the large contingent of military trained youth without employment opportunities can lead to devastating consequences as society becomes more militarised in the future," Viswam said.
He said the armed forces are a matter of national pride and integrity with rigorous training to ensure quality and efficiency but "under this scheme training periods have been abridged to a fraction of their regular and there is serious doubt about the competence of those recruited through the scheme."
"Given the importance of the issue and its impact on India's security, it is imperative that the business of the House be suspended and this issue taken up for discussion," he said.
