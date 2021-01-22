Cong Working Committee meet begins, discussion likely on new party chief

-
ALSO READ
BJP wary of on-ground protests by Rahul-Priyanka duo: Rajiv Shukla
Rahul, Priyanka attend meeting of Cong leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence
Ahead of CWC meet, Goa Congress leaders hail leadership of Sonia Gandhi
Cong says Sonia will remain interim chief, make organisational changes
Sonia Gandhi to hold meeting with Congress leaders on farmers' issue
-
Ahead of the eleventh round of meetings between the farmers and the Centre, a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) began here on Friday to discuss the farmers' agitation among other issues. Also likely to be discussed is the schedule of the election of a new party president.
Congress General Secretary and national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "CWC meeting begins. Congress President Sonia Gandhi addresses the CWC."
According to party sources, the virtual meeting being chaired by Sonia Gandhi will discuss Arnab Goswami's alleged chat leak related to the national security, the Covid-19 situation apart from the ongoing farmers' agitation.
Sources also said that during the meeting, the schedule of election for the new party chief will also be discussed.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, demanding that the three laws be repealed.
On Tuesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over the three farm laws, saying they were introduced to destroy the Indian agricultural sector.
On Wednesday, the Congress fielded former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, former Home Minister Sushil Shinde, former Law Minister and External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad to corner the government over the alleged chat leaks involving Goswami.
The Congress described the leak of secret information as treason and demanded an immediate enquiry into the matter.
--IANS
aks/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU