Congress alleges corruption at AIIMS, Rishikesh demands CBI probe

The in Uttarakhand on Tuesday alleged large-scale corruption in recruitment and sale of goods at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

The party produced an e-way bill at a press conference here in which a Dehradun-based vendor claims to have dispatched goods worth Rs 59,173 for AIIMS, Rishikesh by a ship.

Alleging that the e-way bill is "forged" as there is no shipping facility between Dehradun and Rishikesh, Pradesh general secretary Vijay Saraswat said, "We demand a CBI probe into the matter as there can be many more such cases at the institute."



According to the e-way bill, the consignment was dispatched from Rajendra Nagar, Kaulagarh Road, Dehradun and delivered at Pashulok, Rishikesh.

Alleging that there have been reports about irregularities in recruitment of both faculty and non-faculty at the institute and its "shoddy handling" of Covid cases during both waves of the pandemic, Saraswat also said if voted to power in the 2022 assembly polls, the will make a strong pitch for a CBI probe into all alleged cases of graft at AIIMS, Rishikesh.

