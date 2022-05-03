Congress, BJP trade barbs over Rahul Gandhi's viral nightclub video

-
The Congress and BJP on Tuesday exchanged barbs after the video of Rahul Gandhi in a Kathmandu nightclub party went viral.
Both the parties were attacking each other over the video and the Congress raked up Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pakistan.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju retweeted the video and said, "Regular Parties, Vacations, Holidays, Pleasure Trips, Private Foreign Visits etc are nothing new to the nation now. As a private citizen there's no issue at all but when an MP, a permanent boss of a national political party who keeps preaching others..."
As the barbs against Rahul continued, the Congress responded by taking a jibe at the Prime Minister and saying that he was not an "uninvited guest like the Prime Minister when he visited Pakistan".
The Congress said Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Do let me know so that we can change our status & civilizational practices of attending marriages of our friends & family members.
"Rahul Gandhi hasn't gone to Pakistan as an uninvited guest like PM Modi to cut a cake with Nawaz Sharif, and we know what happens in Pathankot," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a news briefing.
"Rahul Gandhi has gone to Nepal, a friendly country, to attend a journalist's wedding. There is nothing wrong. It's a matter of our culture. It's not a crime. Maybe the PM and BJP will soon decide it's a crime to participate in weddings of friends and family members," he added.
BJP leader Amit Malviya put out a video on Twitter showing Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub in Kathmandu, where he has gone to attend a wedding.
"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent.
"Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...," Malviya tweeted.
