Congress demands Vijayan's apology for ex-LDF MP's remark against Rahul

AICC spokesperson Shama Mohamed demanded that Chief Minister should apologise for the derogatory remark of LDF's former MP Joyce George against leader

She termed the statement as shameful. Speaking to ANI at Kochi, she said, "It is a shameful statement. In this case, should apologise for this person. is a man who was gone to different kinds of colleges, spoken to different types of people whether they are women or men. Is Joyce George saying that bachelors are not supposed to meet women? Or not supposed to speak in front of women? What is he trying to say? For this sort of cheap talk, should apologise. Nothing more than that or nothing less."

She also attacked BJP for their Assembly elections manifesto. She said that the manifesto talks only about terrorism. She said, "Did you see their manifesto? The manifesto talks only about terrorism. is a very peaceful state. Most minorities were Christians, Hindus and Muslims living side by side. No ghettoisation. We do not want anybody to come and split us. We do not want any riots here. We are peaceful people. BJP has no stake."

She criticised 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, who is the candidate of BJP in the Palakkad constituency. She said that, "We all respect him. But his respect is gone. Love Jihad, washing my feet is the right thing. These are the things he is talking about. Why can't he talk about the development of Kerala? That is what we should talk about. If a riot can happen in Delhi when a President of America had come there for five days, just imagine what will happen when the BJP comes to Kerala."

She also talked about the elections in other states. She further said that, "in Assam, we will form the govt. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with the alliance partner DMK, we will form the govt. I can say this for sure."

She criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that BJP will be touching 200 in West Bengal. "That is called psychology. What is happens that keep saying that they are winning, then the people think that, they are saying that they are winning, so let's vote for them. That is just psychological warfare by Amit Shah. We saw that in Chhattisgarh, it fell flat. Jharkhand, it fell flat. You remember Delhi, he said the same thing, it fell flat.

