'Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family,' says BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union minister on Tuesday said that the Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family.

Talking to media Thakur said that Gandhi family members have already seen the result of their efforts.

"Their accounts are not opening and the deposits are being forfeited. First, Rahul was in command but the party was not able open its account in West Bengal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the party in Uttar Pradesh but it lost the deposit and could win just two seats. Now is at the helm of affairs," Thakur said.

He further stated that the leadership roles are only limited to a single family regardless of ability and potential.

"Till the time Congress finds an answer to this question it won't able to find a way out of crisis, " Thakur said.

Hailing BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls in the five states, Thakur claimed that the people have chosen the right leadership. "People have chosen the right leadership due to which the country is moving in the right direction. The leadership worked to ensure 180 crore vaccine doses, free ration to 80 crore people for two years," he said.

