JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Sanjay Raut terms Lanka's situation 'worrisome', warns India on same path
Business Standard

'Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family,' says BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family

Topics
Indian National Congress | Anurag Thakur | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Thakur | Photo: PTI
Anurag Thakur | Photo: PTI

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Congress does not look beyond Gandhi family.

Talking to media Thakur said that Gandhi family members have already seen the result of their efforts.

"Their accounts are not opening and the deposits are being forfeited. First, Rahul was in command but the party was not able open its account in West Bengal. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the party in Uttar Pradesh but it lost the deposit and could win just two seats. Now Sonia Gandhi is at the helm of affairs," Thakur said.

He further stated that the leadership roles are only limited to a single family regardless of ability and potential.

"Till the time Congress finds an answer to this question it won't able to find a way out of crisis, " Thakur said.

Hailing BJP's victory in the recent Assembly polls in the five states, Thakur claimed that the people have chosen the right leadership. "People have chosen the right leadership due to which the country is moving in the right direction. The leadership worked to ensure 180 crore vaccine doses, free ration to 80 crore people for two years," he said.

--IANS

ssb/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 05 2022. 15:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU