Sonia accuses BJP of misusing probe agencies to target Opposition

interim president on Tuesday accused the of playing divisive and misusing probe agencies to target the opposition parties.

She was speaking at the Parliamentary Party meeting.

"The divisive and polarising agenda of the ruling party and its leaders has now become a regular feature of the political discourse in state after state."

She said history -- not just ancient but also contemporary -- is being mischievously distorted and facts are maliciously invented to add fuel to the agenda. It is for everyone to stand up and confront these forces of "hate and prejudice".

"We will not allow them to damage the bonds of amity and harmony that have sustained and enriched our diverse society for centuries."she added.

The veteran leader accused the ruling establishment of continuously targeting the opposition, its leaders and workers. The full might of the state machinery is unleashed against them.

"Maximum governance to those in power clearly means spreading maximum fear and intimidation. Such blatant threats and tactics will neither frighten or silence us nor cow us down." She said.

Sonia alleged that the MSMEs are in the most precarious condition. There is no sign whatsoever that the commitments made to the farmers are going to be fulfilled in any significant manner. Prices of cooking gas and oil, petrol, diesel, fertilisers and other essential commodities have risen to an unbearable limit -- and continue to rise.

"A few days back, our party launched a nationwide Mehngai-mukt Bharat campaign in which many of you took part. This must be sustained."

She praised the Congress-led UPA government's Food Security Act and MGNREGA and alleged that though the minister concerned has denied it, inordinately delayed wage payments however, continues to be a serious issue.

"In spite of repeated attempts, we have been unable to get the Government to agree to a discussion on the situation on our borders, a discussion that could only have deepened the sense of collective resolve. The value of non-alignment as a foundational principle of the nation's foreign policy that was criticised so much has now, I am glad to note, been rediscovered even though it may not be acknowledged as such." she added.

She expressed concern on the future of the thousands of students who have been evacuated from Ukraine. She charged the government with diluting the labour laws at a time of growing unemployment and livelihood insecurity. Interest rates on employee provident fund accumulations have been reduced considerably.

"Public sector enterprises, the one important avenue for employment of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes are being sold off under the fancy name "asset monetisation". This will be another disaster as demonestisation turned out to be," she said.

