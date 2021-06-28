Narasimha Rao gave new direction to economic policies: Manmohan Singh

-
ALSO READ
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
Upon return from Delhi, Farooq Abdullah says 'level of mistrust' in J&K
Narasimha Rao's daughter files nomination for Telangana Council polls
High unemployment due to 'ill considered demonetisation': Manmohan Singh
Manmohan stable, getting 'best possible care' in hospital: Minister
-
Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was a rare scholar and statesman who gave a new sense of direction to the countrys economic and foreign policies, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Monday, paying glowing tributes to the late Prime Minister on his 100th birth anniversary.
Singh, who virtually addressed the concluding programme of Raos birth centenary celebrations organised by Congress in Telangana, said one of the significant aspects of the economic reforms initiated by the Narasimha Rao regime was that they took into account the unique nature of the realities of the Indian situation.
P V Narasimha Rao strongly felt that the reforms would have to be mindful of Indian concerns and would have to protect the interests of our poor and our working people, he said.
Narasimha Rao brought realism to the fore in the countrys foreign policy and tried to improve Indias relations with its neighbours, he said.
Rao had launched what has come to be known as the countrys Look East policy linking India to many East and Southeast Asian countries, he said.
Under his leadership, the ballistic missile technology programme was launched, besidessuccessfully testing the augmented satellite launch vehicle, he said.
Rao was truly a sanyasi in politics, he said.
Singh praised K Srinath Reddy, eminent cardiologist and president of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), who received the lifetime achievement award presented by the organising committee.
Srinath Reddy had served as the personal physician of Rao when he was Prime Minister.
Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who also virtually addressed the event, said it was during the Congress government headed by Rao that the threat of terrorism was brought under control (in the 1990s).
Both Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir returned to normalcy in the 1990s and had regular elections since then in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
Former President APJ Abdul Kalam gave credit for conducting nuclear tests to the Narasimha Rao government, he said.
Kharge also talked about the various other landmark achievements of Narasimha Rao as Prime Minister.
Srinath Reddy, who spoke on COVID-19, stressed the importance of hastening vaccination, strengthening public health systems at various levels, among others, to effectively face the challenge of the pandemic.
Narasimha Raos brother P V Manohar Rao, AICC in-charge of Congress affairs in Telangana and MP Manickam Tagore, outgoing Telangana Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister J Geeta Reddy, who headed the organising committee of Raos centenary celebrations during the last one year, also spoke on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU