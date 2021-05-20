Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of for the second successive term.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in adherencewith the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremonyin view of the pandemic.

Took the oaths of office and secrecy, as the Chief Minister of Together, let us realise a people's alternative, and build a Nava Keralam! pic.twitter.com/zMnm0VsJQa — (@vijayanpinarayi) May 20, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)