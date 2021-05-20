JUST IN
Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala for the second time

Vijayan led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan taking oath as the chief minister of Kerala. Photo: Twitter/vijayanpinarayi

CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to 76-year-old Vijayan in a low-key function at the Central Stadium here, which was held completely in adherencewith the COVID protocol.

It is the second stint of the Marxist veteran in the top office.

Opposition Congress-UDF leaders kept away from the function in view of the COVID-19 spread.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to restrict the number of participants in the ceremonyin view of the pandemic.

First Published: Thu, May 20 2021. 15:54 IST

