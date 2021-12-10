Congress MP Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in LS over inflation

-
ALSO READ
Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Chinese intrusion
Manish Tewari calls for vote of no-confidence motion against NDA govt
Amarinder Singh's replacement was a botched operation: Manish Tewari
Sonia sets up parliament groups, Adhir to stay as floor leader
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
-
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country.
In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance. The high rate of inflation has hurt the economically weaker sections of the country. Prices of oil and vegetables have skyrocketed and fuel is breaking new price records almost everyday with petrol going way beyond the 100-rupee mark and LPG cylinders having more than doubled in price since 2014, now cost more than Rs 900."
"According to data released by RBI, the CPI (combined) inflation rate in Oils and fats for October 2021 on a YoY basis stands at 33.50 per cent while the same numbers for fuel and light and transport and communication are 14.19 and 10.90 respectively," he added.
In the letter, the Congress leader said that this high rate of inflation not only breaks the back of the low-income group of the country but also aggravates the already increasing inequality in income distribution. "Thus, I want to raise this urgent issue of Inflation in the house," he said.
Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU