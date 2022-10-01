Congress poll: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders and .

The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.

Addressing a press conference at the headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Kharge submitted 14 forms, Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)