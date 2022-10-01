JUST IN
Shah to visit J-K on Tuesday; security review, public meetings on agenda


Congress poll: Tripathi's nomination rejected, it's Kharge vs Tharoor

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor

Topics
Congress | Shashi Tharoor | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (left) and Shashi Tharoor file nomination for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PTI

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Kharge submitted 14 forms, Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one.

Mistry said Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 16:09 IST

