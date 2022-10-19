JUST IN
Shashi Tharoor calls on Mallikarjun Kharge after Cong prez poll results
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi visits Kharge, congratulates him on winning Cong prez poll

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and congratulated him on winning the party presidential poll with a huge margin

Topics
Indian National Congress | Sonia Gandhi | mallikarjun kharge

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge's residence and congratulated him on winning the party presidential poll with a huge margin.

Kharge, the first non-Gandhi president in over two decades, was declared winner after he garnered 7,897 votes against his rival Shashi Tharoor who could secure only 1,072.

A total of 416 votes were declared invalid.

Soon after the result was declared, Kharge's supporters broke into dance and burst crackers outside the AICC headquarters here.

He is likely to take charge next week a day after Diwali (October 23).

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 17:19 IST

