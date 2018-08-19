Congress revokes Mani Shankar Aiyar's suspension from primary membership

The on Saturday revoked the suspension of party leader from its primary membership with immediate effect.

Congress president took the decision on the recommendation of of the (AICC).

"Congress President has approved the recommendation of the of AICC for revocation of suspension of from the Primary Membership of the with immediate effect," read a statement by the

Aiyar was suspended from the party in December 2017 after he referred as a "neech aadmi" (low-minded) for appropriating Babasaheb Ambedkar during Gujarat polls election campaign.

"This person is a 'neech aadmi' (low-minded). He is not civilised and in a situation like this, there is no need to practise such dirty politics," Aiyar had said, referring to the

Soon after his statement, Rahul rebuked Aiyar for using "filthy language" and asked him to apologise for it. "BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack Congress party. Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr. to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," the Congress chief had tweeted.