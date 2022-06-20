Congress, SP instigating people against Agnipath scheme: UP Minister

-
ALSO READ
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Agnipath protest: BJP MP Varun Gandhi urges students to follow non-violence
Agnipath scheme announced after wide-ranging consultations: Rajnath
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
-
Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are fuelling protest against the Agnipath scheme, launched for recruitment in the armed forces.
The minister alleged that the opposition was trying to obstruct every good work of the BJP government.
Talking to reporters at the Circuit House here, Singh said that the opposition parties, which he said have become weak after being rejected by the people, have now come down to committing petty acts of instigating the people.
Targeting the SP, Singh said that the president of the party had opposed the Corona vaccine as a BJP vaccine, even though the same vaccine proved to be effective.
He said the two parties are "fuelling protests" against the Agnipath scheme.
He appealed to the youths to understand that the scheme is "very good" and will be of great interest to them.
On Congress, Singh said the party has only looted the country.
People rejected Congress and SP because they promoted dynastic politics, so now they are instigating the people and doing petty politics.
Singh, who is Jal Shakti minister in the state government, also held a meeting with the officers of the irrigation department in Bareilly and instructed them to expedite the irrigation projects.
He said that as the monsoon is approaching, flood control arrangements should be completed immediately.
Singh later left for Rampur to campaign for BJP candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi.
Rampur parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Bypoll in the constituency is scheduled for June 23.
SP has fielded Asim Raja, considered close to Khan, from the seat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU