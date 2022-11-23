Congress to finalise strategy for Winter Session of Parliament on Dec 4

-
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress President in 24 years
Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president in Delhi today
Will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge
Rahul Gandhi to attend Congress Prez-elect Kharge's coronation on Wednesday
Kharge rubbishes talk of him being 'Sonia's remote control', slams BJP
-
The Congress is likely to finalise the party's strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament and the dates for the party's plenary session at the first meeting of its steering committee headed by new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on December 4.
The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29.
Sources said this would be the first meeting of the Congress steering committee, which was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body after Kharge took charge as the new chief, where discussions on the party's strategy going forward would take place.
All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the new Congress president.
Kharge's election as Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in March next year.
Kharge is the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years, after he defeated Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post.
Over 9,000 AICC delegates would be present during the party's plenary session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU