Business Standard

Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the OPS and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday

Topics
Gujarat | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".

"Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat," Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.

The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be announced soon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 14:35 IST

