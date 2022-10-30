Congress will bring back old pension scheme in Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
BJP, Congress organise events to remember Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Will unite India like Bapu united country against injustice: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' enters poll-bound state of Karnataka
-
The Congress will provide fixed jobs for contractual workers, bring back the old pension scheme (OPS) and ensure timely promotions if it comes to power in Gujarat, former party chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said it is the Congress' firm promise "fixed jobs for contractual workers, bringing back the old pension scheme and timely promotions".
"Implemented it in Rajasthan, now employees will get their due as soon as Congress government is formed in Gujarat," Gandhi said using the hashtag 'Congress degi pakki naukri'.
The Assembly elections in the state are expected to be announced soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 14:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU