JUST IN
Azam Khan staunch opponent of communal forces, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Delhi LG asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to revisit 'Red Light On, Gaddi Off' drive
Telangana MLA poaching: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand
Gopal Rai convenes high-level meeting for GRAP-3 implementation today
Gujarat people show black flags to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Navsari
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a 'Shiv Bhakt': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Anti-Congress people also joining Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ex-AICC Secy
Congress reminds BJP it was Patel who banned RSS; called it 'clear threat'
Legacy of Modi govt after 8 years, no jobs: Chidambaram attacks Centre
India borrowed Rs 80 trillion during 8 yrs of Modi govt, alleges TRS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Azam Khan staunch opponent of communal forces, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Business Standard

Gujarat elections 2022: EC likely to announce poll schedule this week

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.

Topics
Gujarat | Assembly elections

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

voting

The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.

Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.

While election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the polls in the two state were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.

According to the EC website, assembly polls in Gujarat and HP were held together at least in 1998, 2007 and 2012.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 10:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU