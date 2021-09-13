Congress will contest UP polls under Priyanka's leadership: Salman Khurshid

-
ALSO READ
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
Priyanka Gandhi holds meet with UP Cong leaders, to visit Lucknow this week
'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP
UP Congress to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka
Open-minded on forging alliance with other parties for UP polls: Priyanka
-
Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Sunday said that the party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the leadership of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said that Congress will not form an alliance with any political party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. However, he added, "Gathbandhan is done by heart. If anyone wants to join our party, they are welcomed."
The leader, asked about the Chief Minister's face in UP polls, he said, "We will be fighting the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She is working hard to ensure that we win. Later on, she may announce the CM's face."
Speaking about the Congress manifesto for the upcoming elections, he said, "We are interacting with the common people. We have made a proper strategy for this. The manifesto will have the voice of the common people. The main focus will be on the farmers, security of women. We have met the people of Agra today and have discussed their issues."
"Manifesto will also focus on the health sector as the nation has a weak health system, the truth was revealed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to strengthen the health and education sector too," he said.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.
In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. Congress was left red-faced as it failed miserably.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU