AAP 'forced' BJP to change CMs in Uttarakhand, Gujarat: Raghav Chadha

-
ALSO READ
Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Chadha
Haryana releases 16,000 cusecs water in Yamuna: AAP's Raghav Chadha
AAP will not forge alliance with any party for 2022 Punjab polls: Chadha
Delhi received 555 tonnes of oxygen on May 4, highest till now: AAP's MLA
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
-
Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday claimed that the BJP was "forced" to change chief ministers in Uttarakhand and Gujarat after facing a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the two states.
The AAP national spokesperson also criticised the Congress while terming it an "ineffective, compromised and unsuccessful opposition".
"The AAP challenged the BJP by saying 'perform or perish', which forced the BJP to change its CMs in both the states. Such is the power of the AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal. I want to tell the people of the BJP that changing nameplates will not change the anger and resentment that the people of Uttarakhand and Gujarat have for you," Chadha said during a press conference here.
He added that a "convenient game of musical chairs" was being played by the BJP and the Congress in which they rule for five years each.
"When one party is in power, the other helps from outside and upon a power switch, they return the favour. There is an understanding in these parties, which has resulted in Uttarakhand and Gujarat both, being devoid of a strong opposition and a strong government," he said.
Talking about the Surat municipal polls, held earlier this year, Chadha remarked that the BJP was getting its "power circles challenged" by the AAP.
"Gujarat is a stronghold state of the BJP, the state from where the two most powerful politicians of the country come from, the state where the BJP has been ruling for 27 years is now getting its power circles challenged by the Aam Aadmi Party," the Rajendra Nagar MLA said.
He added that in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, "for every person who does not want to vote for the BJP, there are even more who don't want to vote for the Congress".
"Due to this, there is a huge vacuum, which the AAP has successfully filled," he claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU