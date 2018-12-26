Congress will reopen Mandsaur farmers' protest case of 2017: MP minister

Newly-inducted cabinet Minister on Tuesday said that the party will reopen the Mandsaur farmers' case of 2017, which claimed the lives of as many as six farmers.

The leader said, "We said before forming the government that people who fired at farmers shouldn't be spared. People were killed but there's no culprit, how is that possible? The investigation will be reopened."

Last year, Mandsaur witnessed a massive as farmers demanded loan waivers and better prices for their produce. The agitation led to the loss of lives of several farmers, drawing criticism from political parties.

The situation forced the district officials to impose Section 144, and restrict prominent personalities from visiting the violence-hit district.

However, former Chief Minister had earlier blamed for the violence.