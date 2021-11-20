Continue with Amma Pharmacy outlets: AIADMK's K Palaniswami to DMK govt

Palaniswami said the government should drop its proposed move to enable private outlets to rake in huge profits

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition K. on Saturday demanded the government to continue the Amma Pharmacy outlets that sell medicines at discounted rates.

AIADMK's Joint Coordinator also wondered what the two expert committees set up by the government to improve the state's economy and also look at ways to mobilise additional funds are doing.

Citing reports about the "Stalin's government's plans" to close down the Amma Pharmacy outlets, said the government should drop its proposed move to enable private outlets to rake in huge profits.

According to Palaniswami, the government is shutting down the people welfare measures of the previous government like the Amma Canteen, selling food at subsidised rates, Amma Mineral Water (1 litre bottle sold at Rs 10), Amma Cement and others.

He said the DMK government shut down the sales of Amma Cement priced at about Rs 190 - 216 per bag and launched the Valimai brand at about Rs 350/bag.

