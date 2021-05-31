BL Santosh, Radha Mohan Singh to review BJP's organizational work in UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary organization BL Santosh and former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh will meet senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Monday to review the work of the organization.
BL Santosh arrived at the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh. Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh, JPS Rathore and Govind Narayan Shukla.
In the review meeting named "Seva hi Sangathan", Santosh will also take stock of the service campaigns run by the party in wake of the COVID pandemic besides organizational issues, sources said.
Uttar Pradesh is due to go Assembly elections in early 2022. BL Santosh's visit is significant in this light as the party is focusing on the upcoming elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU